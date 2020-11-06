Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
#EndSARS: Ekiti panel receives 22 petitions, begins sitting - New Telegraph
The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to probe into cases of police brutality against the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) in Ekiti State, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, has disclosed that the panel has received 22 petitions from members of the public ...
www.newtelegraphng.com