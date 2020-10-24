Politics #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I was traumatised by destruction level in Lagos – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I was traumatised by destruction level in Lagos - New Telegraph

…relaxes curfew from 8am to 6pm Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said he was traumatised seeing the level of destruction that took place in the state on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the #EndSARS protests. Sanwo-Olu, who also relaxed the curfew from 8am…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Politics #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu apologises, laments fake news – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
205
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu to meet Buhari as protests turn violent in Lagos – Premium Times News
Replies
0
Views
495
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
549
Kayode Israel
K
siteadmin
Politics #EndSARS: Despite evidence, Sanwo-olu says no fatality in Lekki shootings - Premium Times
Replies
0
Views
205
siteadmin
siteadmin
C
Politics SARS dissolution is victory for Nigerian youths — Sanwo-Olu – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
128
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top