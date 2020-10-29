Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu offers late officers' children scholarship - New Telegraph
...promises insurance for police ...pledges to replace burnt police vehicles Gov to establish 'Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund' Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday promised that his administration would offer scholarships to children of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests to...
www.newtelegraphng.com