Video #EndSARS: We Must Regulate Social Media Before It Destroys Us – Lai Mohammed | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • #EndSARS: We Must Regulate Social Media Before It Destroys Us – Lai Mohammed – Punch News
  • Army Has No Right To Enforce Curfew By Shooting People – Falana – Independent News
  • End SARS: Journalists asked to boycott all Buhari govt’s events - Daily Post
  • Lawyer: Papers filed against Tinubu, Alpha Beta got burnt during invasion of Lagos court - The Cable
  • #EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor - Channels Tv
  • #EndSARS: Burna Boy calls for end to police brutality at BET Awards (Full list of winners) - Punch Newspaper
