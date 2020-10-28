In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- #EndSARS: We Must Regulate Social Media Before It Destroys Us – Lai Mohammed – Punch News
- Army Has No Right To Enforce Curfew By Shooting People – Falana – Independent News
- End SARS: Journalists asked to boycott all Buhari govt’s events - Daily Post
- Lawyer: Papers filed against Tinubu, Alpha Beta got burnt during invasion of Lagos court - The Cable
- #EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor - Channels Tv
- #EndSARS: Burna Boy calls for end to police brutality at BET Awards (Full list of winners) - Punch Newspaper
