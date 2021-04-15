  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro #EndSARS: We won't compensate police brutality victims –Rivers – New Telegraph


For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
www.newtelegraphng.com

#EndSARS: We won't compensate police brutality victims –Rivers - New Telegraph

Rivers State government yesterday said it would not compensate the victims of police brutality. It said the police authorities or the officers who perpetrated the offense should compensate the victims. The government arrived at the decision after a five-man committee set up by Governor Nyesom...
www.newtelegraphng.com
 

