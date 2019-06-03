Featured Thread #1
General Engage your husband in ‘pillow talk’, Obasanjo tells Aisha Buhari ADVERTISEMENT A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has done well by pointing out the ills of her husband’s government. Aisha had lately castigated implementation of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) …
