Metro Engaged Couple Die Naked In Kano – Tori News

#1
Corpses of intended couple were discovered naked Wednesday night at Badawa quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Spokesman of the Kano State police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident to....

police.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2UuMet6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top