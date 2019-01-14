Vacancy Engineering Jobs at Baker Hughes , Rivers | MyjobMag Nigeria

#1
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2CiDeN8 – MyJobMag Nigeria

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
P

pyaar

Member
#2
#2
Bought myself a new 3d printer on sale with 5 day arrival shipping bonus. Today they shipped the package, exactly 5 days AFTER I ordered it, so make it another 5-7 days until it actually reaches me, and I used paypal so payment should clear immediately . Thats just bs! :(
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top