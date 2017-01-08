The Football Association (FA) in England plans to increase FA Cup prize money with the aim of helping lower league clubs, says chief executive Martin Glenn. The FA in October signed a six-season overseas broadcast rights deal for the FA Cup which was reported to be worth £820 million. Glenn said the FA could raise the current £25m fund because of the deal, which starts from the 2018/2019 season. “The FA Cup is a great way of redistributing money to the lower leagues,” he said. “The prize fund is £25m. We’re looking to increase that over the coming years and hopefully benefit the smaller clubs.” Glenn also said the FA may look at introducing a “unity” payment which would help split money more equally.