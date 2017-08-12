The 2017-18 Premier League season kicked off with a Friday evening fixture for the first time in its history when Arsenal played host to Leicester City in Week 1 of the new campaign. With a high-flying start, the season is pregnant with thrilling encounters. See the full Premier League Week 1 Fixtures below: Arsenal 4 vs. Leicester City 3, Friday, Aug. 11, 7:45 p.m. Watford vs. Liverpool, Saturday, Aug. 12, 12:30 p.m. West Bromwich Albion vs. Bournemouth, Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Southampton vs. Swansea City, Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Burnley, Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town, Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Everton vs. Stoke City, Saturday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City, Saturday, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Sunday, Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. West Ham United, Sunday, Aug. 13, 4 p.m.