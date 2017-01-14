Submit Post Advertise

Sports English Premier League Fixtures [WEEK 21]

    Lots of interesting matches to watch out for in the English Premier League this weekend. Below is a fixture to guide your viewing choice.

    Saturday, 14 January

    Tottenham Vs West Brom 1:30 PM

    Swansea City Vs Arsenal 4:00 PM

    West Ham Vs Crystal Palace 4:00 PM

    Watford Vs Middlesbrough 4:00 PM

    Sunderland Vs Stoke City 4:00 PM

    Burnley FC Vs Southampton 4:00 PM

    Hull City Vs Bournemouth 4:00 PM

    Leicester City Vs Chelsea 6:30 PM


    Sunday, 15 January


    Everton Vs Man. City 2:30 PM

    Man United Vs Liverpool 5:00 PM
     
