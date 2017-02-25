Submit Post Advertise

Sports English Premier League Fixtures [WEEK 26]

    Premier League actions will go down this weekend as well as the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton.

    Below is week 26 EPL fixtures:

    Saturday, 25 February


    Crystal Palace Vs Middlesbrough 4:00 PM

    Hull City Vs Burnley FC 4:00 PM

    Everton Vs Sunderland 4:00 PM

    Southampton Vs Arsenal Postponed

    West Brom Vs Bournemouth 4:00 PM

    Chelsea Vs Swansea City 4:00 PM

    Watford Vs West Ham 6:30 PM


    Sunday, 26 February

    Tottenham Vs Stoke City 2:30 PM

    Man. City Vs Man United Postponed


    Monday, 27 February

    Leicester City Vs Liverpool 9:00 PM
     
