Sports English Premier League Fixtures [WEEK 3]

Aug 26, 2017

    The English Premier League has entered its third week and the intrigues continue. Below is week 3 fixtures.

    Saturday 26th August

    Bournemouth Vs Manchester City 12:30

    Crystal Palace Vs Swansea City 15:00

    Huddersfield Town Vs Southampton 15:00

    Newcastle United Vs West Ham United 15:00

    Watford Vs Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00

    Manchester United Vs Leicester City 17:30



    Sunday 27th August

    Chelsea Vs Everton 13:30

    West Bromwich Albion Vs Stoke City 13:30

    Liverpool Vs Arsenal 16:00

    Tottenham Hotspur Vs Burnley 16:00
     
