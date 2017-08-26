The English Premier League has entered its third week and the intrigues continue. Below is week 3 fixtures. Saturday 26th August Bournemouth Vs Manchester City 12:30 Crystal Palace Vs Swansea City 15:00 Huddersfield Town Vs Southampton 15:00 Newcastle United Vs West Ham United 15:00 Watford Vs Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Manchester United Vs Leicester City 17:30 Sunday 27th August Chelsea Vs Everton 13:30 West Bromwich Albion Vs Stoke City 13:30 Liverpool Vs Arsenal 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Vs Burnley 16:00