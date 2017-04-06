With just 8 games to go, the English Premier league has been a turn of interesting events this season. Moreso, with the proliferation of goals and goalscorers. Below are the leading goalscorers in EPL: 21: Lukaku (Everton) 19: Kane (Tottenham) 18: Sanchez (Arsenal) 17: Costa (Chelsea) 16: Ibrahimovic (Man Utd) 15: Agüero (Man City), Alli (Tottenham) 14: Defoe (Sunderland) 13: Hazard (Chelsea), Mané (Liverpool) 12: King (Bournemouth) 11: Benteke (Crystal Palace), Llorente (Swansea) 10: Deeney (Watford), Vardy (Leicester), Walcott (Arsenal)