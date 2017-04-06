Submit Post Advertise

English Premier League Leading Goal Scorers

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 9:45 AM.

  kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    With just 8 games to go, the English Premier league has been a turn of interesting events this season. Moreso, with the proliferation of goals and goalscorers.

    Below are the leading goalscorers in EPL:

    21: Lukaku (Everton)


    19: Kane (Tottenham)


    18: Sanchez (Arsenal)


    17: Costa (Chelsea)


    16: Ibrahimovic (Man Utd)


    15: Agüero (Man City), Alli (Tottenham)


    14: Defoe (Sunderland)


    13: Hazard (Chelsea), Mané (Liverpool)


    12: King (Bournemouth)


    11: Benteke (Crystal Palace), Llorente (Swansea)


    10: Deeney (Watford), Vardy (Leicester), Walcott (Arsenal)
     
    kemi, Apr 6, 2017 at 9:45 AM
  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Nice to see rugged Troy Deeney on the list. He steps up when he's needed.
     
    Lequte, Apr 6, 2017 at 10:26 AM
