Sports English Premier League Results Today

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Dec 26, 2016

    Collated English Premier League results on Monday:

    Arsenal 1 (Giroud 86) West Brom 0

    Burnley 1 (Gray 81) Middlesbrough 0

    Chelsea 3 (Pedro 24, 90+3, Hazard 49-pen) Bournemouth 0

    Hull 0 Manchester City 3 (Toure 72-pen, Iheanacho 78, Davies 90+4-og)

    EPLResults.JPG

    Leicester 0 Everton 2 (Mirallas 51, Lukaku 90+1)

    Manchester United 3 (Blind 39, Ibrahimovic 82, Mkhitaryan 86) Sunderland 1 (Borini 90+1)

    Swansea 1 (Llorente 89) West Ham 4 (Ayew 13, Reid 50, Antonio 78, Carroll 90)

    Watford 1 (Deeney 71-pen) Crystal Palace 1 (Cabaye 26)
     
