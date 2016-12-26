Collated English Premier League results on Monday: Arsenal 1 (Giroud 86) West Brom 0 Burnley 1 (Gray 81) Middlesbrough 0 Chelsea 3 (Pedro 24, 90+3, Hazard 49-pen) Bournemouth 0 Hull 0 Manchester City 3 (Toure 72-pen, Iheanacho 78, Davies 90+4-og) Leicester 0 Everton 2 (Mirallas 51, Lukaku 90+1) Manchester United 3 (Blind 39, Ibrahimovic 82, Mkhitaryan 86) Sunderland 1 (Borini 90+1) Swansea 1 (Llorente 89) West Ham 4 (Ayew 13, Reid 50, Antonio 78, Carroll 90) Watford 1 (Deeney 71-pen) Crystal Palace 1 (Cabaye 26)