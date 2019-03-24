Eniola Badmus may have overstepped in her attempt to promote her latest film. Yesterday, the actress took to her Snapchat to say that she is “thinking suicide,” triggering worried reactions from fans, with many reaching out with encouraging messages in her comment section.
But it turns out that Badmus is only …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2FvLr3b
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But it turns out that Badmus is only …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2FvLr3b
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]