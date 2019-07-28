JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Enough is enough! Let us now guillotine the corrupt among us – Daily Nation

#1
Thomas Sankara, the Burkinabe revolutionary cut down in his prime, renamed Upper Volta Burkina Faso, the Land of Upright Men.

Methinks it was the land of Upright Women too. But you get the point – under Sankara’s rule, Burkina Faso …

burkina.png

Read more via Daily Nation | Home – https://ift.tt/2SNn6eb

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top