Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Enough is enough, reclaim public space, restore peace now - IGP Adamu orders officers
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, Saturday, ordered the immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal...
www.vanguardngr.com