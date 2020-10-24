Metro Enough is enough, reclaim public space, restore peace now – IGP Adamu orders officers – Vanguard News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.vanguardngr.com

Enough is enough, reclaim public space, restore peace now - IGP Adamu orders officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, Saturday, ordered the immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal...
www.vanguardngr.com www.vanguardngr.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Metro You’re needed for mental checkup – IGP Adamu summons SARS officers – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
455
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Community policing: IGP approves conference for senior police officers – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
232
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
C
Metro IGP sets up new unit, orders ALL ex-SARS operatives to report at force HQ – TheCable
Replies
0
Views
215
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro IGP confirms death of Delta community vigilante chairman, orders probe – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
314
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
287
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top