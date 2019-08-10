JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports EPL: Alex Iwobi sends emotional message to Arsenal after leaving for Everton – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Alex Iwobi has bid an emotional farewell to Arsenal following his deadline-day move to Everton.

The Toffees signed Iwobi to a five-year contract for a fee of £40million after he made 149 appearances at the Emirates Stadium. ...

iwobi.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YG0QsU

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top