EPL: Arsenal confirm Ozil, Kolasinac will not play against Newcastle

Arsenal have announced Mesut Ozil and Saed Kolasinac will not be part of the squad against Newcastle, following “further security incidents”, which the club says are being investigated by police.

The two players were victims of an attempted car-jacking in late July, after returning to London following …

