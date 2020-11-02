Sports EPL: Bale’s first goal since Spurs’ return secures win – New Telegraph




*Aubameyang penalty compounds Man United's woes *Magpies deny Toffees chance to go top with shock 2-1 win *Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Saints survive Villa fightback Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helped his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League...
