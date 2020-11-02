Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
EPL: Bale's first goal since Spurs' return secures win - New Telegraph
*Aubameyang penalty compounds Man United's woes *Magpies deny Toffees chance to go top with shock 2-1 win *Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Saints survive Villa fightback Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helped his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League...
www.newtelegraphng.com