Tottenham’s miserable week continued as they followed their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich with a damaging defeat at Brighton. After their 7-2 drubbing in midweek, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was expecting a response from his players, only for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to gift Neal Maupay …
