Chelsea will not be signing AC Milan forward, Gonzalo Higuain, in January, according to Goal.
Blues boss, Maurizio Sarri, has been eyeing Higuain for a while now, as he looks to bolster his attacking options, for the second half of the season.....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ArYqzR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Blues boss, Maurizio Sarri, has been eyeing Higuain for a while now, as he looks to bolster his attacking options, for the second half of the season.....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ArYqzR
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]