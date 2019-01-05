Sports EPL: Chelsea pull out of deal for Higuain – Daily Post Nigeria

Chelsea will not be signing AC Milan forward, Gonzalo Higuain, in January, according to Goal.

Blues boss, Maurizio Sarri, has been eyeing Higuain for a while now, as he looks to bolster his attacking options, for the second half of the season.....



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ArYqzR

