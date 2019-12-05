Tottenham Hotspur forward, Dele Alli, has said they lost to Manchester United on Wednesday night, because of “arrogance and overconfidence”.
Spurs saw their winning streak under Jose Mourinho ended at Old Trafford, with a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. ...
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qmgZnn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Spurs saw their winning streak under Jose Mourinho ended at Old Trafford, with a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. ...
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qmgZnn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]