Sports EPL: Dele Alli reveals why Tottenham lost 2-1 to Man Utd, disappointed Mourinho – Daily Post Nigeria

Tottenham Hotspur forward, Dele Alli, has said they lost to Manchester United on Wednesday night, because of “arrogance and overconfidence”.

Spurs saw their winning streak under Jose Mourinho ended at Old Trafford, with a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. ...

