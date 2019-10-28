Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, has hinted Granit Xhaka could lose the the captaincy, after his shocking meltdown during the draw with Crystal Palace.
Xhaka, who was appointed Gunners captain at the end of last month, clashed with home supporters after being booed off at the Emirates on …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2WkQtGo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Xhaka, who was appointed Gunners captain at the end of last month, clashed with home supporters after being booed off at the Emirates on …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2WkQtGo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]