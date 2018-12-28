Sports EPL: Hazard unhappy with new position under Sarri – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, has said he does not believe Maurizio Sarri will be able to transform him into the kind of prolific scoring false nine, that Dries Mertens blossomed into under the Italian at Napoli.

Hazard passed the 100 mark for Chelsea goals in a 2-1 …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2AlLg7F

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top