Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has stated that maybe he isn't good enough for his players and not the other way round as suggested by many. Manchester City have lost four of their past eight league games and slipped to fifth after Sunday's 4-0 drubbing at Everton. They play Tottenham at home on Saturday evening. Speaking during a Press Conference on Friday, he said questions should be asked of him as well as his squad. "I don't understand the lack of respect for amazing players when people say they are not good enough for me," the Spanish manager said. "Maybe the expectations about my coming here and the commentary on us winning 10 games in a row were exaggerated," he added. "Maybe I'm not good enough for them."