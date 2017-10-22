Submit Post Advertise

Sports EPL: Latest Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

    Here is an updated look at the Premier League's top scorers, with the latest top-flight standings and highlights

    Sunday's Premier League Scores

    Everton 2-5 Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool

    2017-18 Premier League Top Scorers

    1. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 8 goals

    2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 7 goals

    3. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 7 goals

    4. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 6 goals

    5. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 6 goals

    6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 6 goals

    7. Leroy Sane (Manchester City), 5 goals

    8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 5 goals

    9. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 5 goals

    10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 5 goals

    2017-18 Premier League Table (Goal Difference)

    1. Manchester City: 25 (+28)

    2. Manchester United: 20 (+18)

    3. Tottenham Hotspur: 20 (+13)

    4. Chelsea: 16 (+7)

    5. Arsenal: 16 (+5)

    6. Watford: 15 (-2)

    7. Newcastle United: 14 (+2)

    8. Burnley: 13 (-1)

    9. Liverpool: 13 (-2)

    10. Southampton: 12 (-1)

    11. Huddersfield Town: 12 (-3)

    12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 11 (-1)

    13. West Bromwich Albion: 10 (-3)

    14. Leicester City: 9 (-2)

    15. Swansea City: 8 (-4)

    16. West Ham United: 8 (-9)

    17. Stoke City: 8 (-10)

    18. Everton: 8 (-11)

    19. Bournemouth: 7 (-7)

    20. Crystal Palace: 3 (-17)
     
    Comments