Here is an updated look at the Premier League's top scorers, with the latest top-flight standings and highlights Sunday's Premier League Scores Everton 2-5 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool 2017-18 Premier League Top Scorers 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 8 goals 2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 7 goals 3. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 7 goals 4. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 6 goals 5. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 6 goals 6. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 6 goals 7. Leroy Sane (Manchester City), 5 goals 8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 5 goals 9. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 5 goals 10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 5 goals 2017-18 Premier League Table (Goal Difference) 1. Manchester City: 25 (+28) 2. Manchester United: 20 (+18) 3. Tottenham Hotspur: 20 (+13) 4. Chelsea: 16 (+7) 5. Arsenal: 16 (+5) 6. Watford: 15 (-2) 7. Newcastle United: 14 (+2) 8. Burnley: 13 (-1) 9. Liverpool: 13 (-2) 10. Southampton: 12 (-1) 11. Huddersfield Town: 12 (-3) 12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 11 (-1) 13. West Bromwich Albion: 10 (-3) 14. Leicester City: 9 (-2) 15. Swansea City: 8 (-4) 16. West Ham United: 8 (-9) 17. Stoke City: 8 (-10) 18. Everton: 8 (-11) 19. Bournemouth: 7 (-7) 20. Crystal Palace: 3 (-17)