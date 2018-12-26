Sports EPL: Man City lose again as Liverpool extend lead – Premium Times Nigeria

The English Premier League champions, Manchester City, lost their third match in four games as they were defeated by Leicester City on Wednesday.

City scored first through Bernado Silva before Marc Albrighton equalised and Ricardo Pereira scored the winning goal. Fabian Delph was sent off for the …



