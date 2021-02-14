Sports EPL: Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints – New Telegraph News


EPL: Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints - New Telegraph

Bruno Fernandes' stunning volley salvaged a point for Manchester United at struggling West Brom, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost further ground in the Premier League title race. United moved back above Leicester in second place, but are now seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who...
