The points were shared between Manchester United and Arsenal as both sides played an entertaining 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Arsenal twice led through goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette, but Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard earned a share of the spoils for the home side....
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QARXMj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QARXMj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]