  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports EPL: Manchester United share spoils with Arsenal at Old Trafford – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The points were shared between Manchester United and Arsenal as both sides played an entertaining 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Arsenal twice led through goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette, but Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard earned a share of the spoils for the home side....



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QARXMj

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top