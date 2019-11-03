Sports EPL: Nigerian striker scores in West Ham’s 8-2 win – Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria-eligible striker Ademipo Odubeko netted once for West Ham United U18 team as they beat Swansea City 8-2 in the U18 Premier League on Saturday.

The highly-coveted teenager ended speculation about his future by inking a deal with West Ham on Friday. ...

