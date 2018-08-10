Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Sports EPL: Rashford apologizes after red card against Burnley – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Marcus Rashford apologised to his Manchester United team-mates on Sunday night, after he was sent off for the first time in his career in the 2-0 win at Burnley.

Manager Jose Mourinho said that Rashford was a “naive boy”, for reacting angrily to a challenge from Phil …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CaqpHE

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top