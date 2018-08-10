Marcus Rashford apologised to his Manchester United team-mates on Sunday night, after he was sent off for the first time in his career in the 2-0 win at Burnley.
Manager Jose Mourinho said that Rashford was a “naive boy”, for reacting angrily to a challenge from Phil …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CaqpHE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Manager Jose Mourinho said that Rashford was a “naive boy”, for reacting angrily to a challenge from Phil …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CaqpHE
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]