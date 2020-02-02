Sports EPL: Referees under fire for ‘favouring’ Liverpool at Anfield – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, has told Premier League referees to be “brave” when they officiate at Anfield.

Hasenhuttl feels his side should have had a “clear penalty” during their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. ...

referee.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2UdFT5j

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top