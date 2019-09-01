Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand, has slammed the team’s defence, after a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.
Daniel James put United in front, but the hosts levelled in the second period through Jannik Vestergaard’s header. The Saints were reduced to 10 …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MVNEtV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Daniel James put United in front, but the hosts levelled in the second period through Jannik Vestergaard’s header. The Saints were reduced to 10 …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2MVNEtV
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]