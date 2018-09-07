  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Sports EPL: Salah speaks on Mane being selfish – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, has dismissed rumors that his teammate, Sadio Mane is selfish and believes there is ‘solidarity’ between the club’s attacking trio.

Mane was accused of ignoring Salah during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, with some supporters even speculating that the Senegal international …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PMf82p

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top