Sports EPL: Sarri mocks Arsenal’s season, defends his Chelsea record – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has taken a swipe at Arsenal while defending his record in charge of the Blues, and believes he is being unfairly criticised compared to Unai Emery.

Sarri watched on as Chelsea beat Malmo 3-0 in the Europa League last 32 to progress to …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SXENLH

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top