Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri is keen on signing Fiorentina forward, Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window. According to Daily Express, the Blues are in 'pole position' to sign the 20-year-old in the New Year as Sarri looks to increase his squad at Stamford Bridge.