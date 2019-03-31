Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has defended Paul Pogba following his disappointing display in their lacklustre 2-1 win over Watford.
Pogba has been in scintillating form for United since Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho back in December, but the 26-year-old was unable to …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HPFvEO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Pogba has been in scintillating form for United since Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho back in December, but the 26-year-old was unable to …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HPFvEO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]