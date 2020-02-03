Sports EPL: Spurs sink Man City as Burnley hold Arsenal – Newtelegraph

#1
Steven Bergwijn’s stunning volley on his debut helped Tottenham to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Manchester City, who missed a first-half penalty.

City were reduced to 10 men after Oleksandr Zinchenko picked up two needless yellows (60), before debutant Bergwijn’s superb chest down and instinctive volley from just inside …

steven.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/37VbM6z

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top