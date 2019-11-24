Sports EPL: Sterling gives condition to sign new Man City contract – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Manchester City winger, Raheem Sterling, will not sign a new deal, unless manager Pep Guardiola commits his long-term future to the club, according to The Sun.

Sterling, who has played the best football of his career under the Spaniard, has entered the last 18 months of his …

Screenshot_20191124-090515_1574582751055.jpg

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Oepg5Q

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top