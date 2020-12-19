Sports EPL: Stunning Liverpool hit seven past Palace – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

EPL: Stunning Liverpool hit seven past Palace - New Telegraph

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice as Liverpool hit seven past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Firmino, Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson were all on the scoresheet as the champions overwhelmed Roy…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Sports Carabao Cup: Liverpool hit seven to set up Arsenal tie as Citizens squeeze past Bournemouth – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
270
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
358
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports Injury-hit Liverpool demolish Leicester to go second in EPL – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
308
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports African teams fear playing Eagles – Mane – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
375
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Sports Liverpool star Mane building hospital in Senegal months after he opened school in village (see details) – Legit Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
582
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top