Sports EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

EPL: Sub Cavani inspires stunning Man Utd comeback at Southampton - New Telegraph

Substitute Edinson Cavani inspired Manchester United to a stunning victory against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in trouble at the break after set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse set up Jan Bednarek's opening header and then scored direct from a free-kick...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Sports EPL: Solskjaer singles out one Chelsea player after 0-0 draw with Man Utd - Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
287
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports Everton vs Man Utd: Players reveal manager they want to replace Solskjaer – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
685
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Sports EPL: Solskjaer names Man Utd players fit for Premier League restart - Daily Post Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
567
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Sports Cavani’s arrival ends Ighalo’s Man Utd ‘fling’ – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
298
Kayode Israel
K
C
Sports Solskjaer eyes signings as Sevilla punish wasteful Man Utd – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
349
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top