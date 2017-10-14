The biggest fixture this weekend in the English Premier League is between heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool FC. Manchester United are joint top of the league with Manchester City while Liverpool are 7th with 12 points, 7 behind rivals Manchester United. Here are the starting lineups for both teams: Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Mohammed Sallah, Coutinho, Firminho Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke Manchester United: De Ga, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku Subs: S. Romerio, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford,