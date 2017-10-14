Submit Post Advertise

Sports EPL Top Match: Liverpool Vs Man Utd- Starting Lineup

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Oct 14, 2017 at 11:38 AM. Views count: 1

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The biggest fixture this weekend in the English Premier League is between heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

    Manchester United are joint top of the league with Manchester City while Liverpool are 7th with 12 points, 7 behind rivals Manchester United.

    Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

    Liverpool:

    Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Mohammed Sallah, Coutinho, Firminho

    Subs: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke

    Manchester United:

    De Ga, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku

    Subs: S. Romerio, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford,
     

    Lequte, Oct 14, 2017 at 11:38 AM
