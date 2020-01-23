Sports EPL: United go fifth with Watford win, as Wolves hammer Norwich – Newtelegraph

#1
Bruno Fernandes’ first Manchester United goal set his new club on their way to a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford and into fifth in the Premier League.

Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon, converted a 42nd-minute penalty after he had been taken out by Watford keeper Ben …

manu.JPG

read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/39X4FuV

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top