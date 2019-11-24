Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has revealed his admiration for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side, despite their 2-1 win over the Blues.
City only had 46.74% possession during the game, the lowest recorded by a Guardiola side in his 381 top-flight matches as a manager......
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OeitJn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City only had 46.74% possession during the game, the lowest recorded by a Guardiola side in his 381 top-flight matches as a manager......
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OeitJn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]