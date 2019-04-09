Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has admitted he is powerless from stopping Eden Hazard’s possible move to Real Madrid.
Sarri stated this while speaking to Sky Sports, following their 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday, when Hazard netted both goals. When asked about Hazard joining Madrid, the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UmkfwO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Sarri stated this while speaking to Sky Sports, following their 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday, when Hazard netted both goals. When asked about Hazard joining Madrid, the …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2UmkfwO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]