Manchester United striker, Romelu Lukaku, is set to miss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first two games in charge, after being granted compassionate leave, according to the Daily Mail.
Lukaku has been criticized for his performances this season, with just six goals in 22 appearances so far. Before his …
