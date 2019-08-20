JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports EPL: Wolves hold United, as Pogba fluffs penalty – Newtelegraph

Paul Pogba had a second-half penalty saved as Manchester United were held to a Premier League draw at Wolves.

With the scoreline 1-1, the Frenchman won a spot-kick when he was fouled by Conor Coady but then saw his resulting effort brilliantly saved by Rui Patricio in the 68th …

pogba.JPG

