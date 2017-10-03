Submit Post Advertise

  Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Ernest Akinlola Appointed AS Ntel New MD/CEO

    The board of ntel, Nigeria’s first 4G/LTE-Advanced network, has announced the appointment of Ernest Akinlola as its substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

    Akinlola is a senior executive with over 20 years extensive experience in Telecoms Media and Technology.

    He joined the fledgling One 2 One telecoms operator in the UK and was instrumental in establishing a world class internal audit and compliance department.

    As Head of Department, he led the assessment and subsequent launch of Virgin Mobile UK on the One 2 One network, which proved to be the pioneering Mobile Virtual Network Operator at the time.

    Following One 2 One’s acquisition by T-Mobile, Akinlola was a key member on the integration team, leading on commercial strategy and growing the wholesale side of the business to launch several MVNO’s focused on specific customer segments.

    He was an integral member of the team charged with executing Virgin Mobile’s $1.5 billion IPO.

    Many senior roles followed, including leading the transformational roll out of T-Mobile’s store retail programme.

    Having led teams in Marketing, Sales, Finance, Strategic Planning, Business Development and Operations in blue chip telecoms companies, Akinlola was headhunted as COO by Lycamobile, the world’s largest international MVNO, to lead its European strategy, successfully expanding into 10 countries within two years.
     
